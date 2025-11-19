Special Prosecutor cautions public over misinformation on Ofori Atta INTERPOL process

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has urged the public to ignore false reports about the status of an INTERPOL Red Notice involving Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori Atta.

According to the office, the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files informed Ghanaian authorities in October 2025 that Mr Ofori Atta had applied for his name to be removed from the Red Notice.

The OSP noted that Ghana submitted its response to the application on 22 October 2025.

The office explained that on November 7, 2025, the commission again notified Ghana that Mr Ofori Atta had filed additional arguments in an addendum.

It indicated that the authorities have been asked to respond to those arguments by November 21, 2025.

The OSP reported that the proceedings are still ongoing and the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files is reviewing the case.

It added that during such processes, the name, image and details of an applicant are often taken out of public view until a final decision is reached.

The office urged the public to disregard any publications that suggest otherwise, describing them as misleading.

By: Jacob Aggrey