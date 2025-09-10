Sports Minister defends working relationship with GFA President

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has defended his working relationship with the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku.

According to him, Kurt Okraku is the head of the body responsible for running Ghana’s national teams, and it would not be helpful if his office was always in confrontation with the GFA leadership.

“You can’t give your national teams to an institution to manage and constantly be in conflict with its leader. If you do that, you won’t even be able to sit around the table and have a conversation,” he explained.

Mr. Adams said he prefers to focus on solving problems rather than personalising them.

He noted that issues should not be blamed on individuals unless it is proven that they are directly responsible.

He admitted that he has engaged the FA leadership on several occasions, even though some people accuse him of being too comfortable with Mr. Okraku.

“Yes, we have engaged a lot, and some say I am too close to him. But the relationship is not about refusing to point out what is wrong. If something must be corrected, I will say it,” he stated.

The Minister further explained that while he works with the GFA President, he does not appoint the association’s leadership.

He said the FA goes through an election cycle, and the government has no role in selecting its leaders.

Mr. Adams stressed that maintaining a cordial relationship with the GFA does not mean overlooking mistakes, but rather ensuring that there is room for dialogue and correction when necessary.

By: Jacob Aggrey