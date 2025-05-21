Stakeholders discuss Sustainable Aviation Fuels

The Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, says the country must take proactive and de­cisive steps towards transitioning to cleaner and more environmen­tally sustainable fuels.

According to him, the current energy landscape of transpor­tation was “unsustainable” and posed significant challenge to the environment, the economy and future generations.

To this end, he has emphasised the need for urgent actions to be taken to address the situation lest its impact would be disastrous.

Mr Nikpe also noted this at the opening of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO’s) assistance, capacity building and training programme

THE Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, says the country must take proactive and de­cisive steps towards transitioning to cleaner and more environmen­tally sustainable fuels.

According to him, the current energy landscape of transpor­tation was “unsustainable” and posed significant challenge to the environment, the economy and future generations.

To this end, he has emphasised the need for urgent actions to be taken to address the situation lest its impact would be disastrous.

Mr Nikpe also noted this at the opening of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO’s) assistance, capacity building and training programme