Student nurse sues for GH¢7m award against social media influencer

A nurse on National Ser­vice at the Greater Accra Hospital, Rejoice Tsotsoo Bortei, is asking the High Court in Accra to award her GH¢7 million against Social Media Influencer, Ralph Saint Williams, also known as “Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian,” for alleged assault and defamation.

In her civil suit filed on August 22, the Plaintiff is claiming that the Defendant assaulted her on August 17 when she was working in the Emergency Room.

The Plaintiff stated that the Defendant, leading a group of men, allegedly stormed the facility, demanding immediate treatment for an injured finger while medical staff were attending to critically ill patients, including one with an open fracture.

It is Plaintiff’s case that when staff requested Williams to obtain a hospital card, the Defendant reportedly became aggressive and began recording patients and staff without consent.

The Plaintiff claims that despite providing him with initial First Aid, the Defendant later returned with a group of men and physically assaulted her.

The Nurse said that the Defendant, without provocation, struck the Plaintiff’s left hand with a clenched fist and a metallic cellphone, the writ states, alleging that she was then brutally beaten by the group, resulting in injuries to her right shoulder, left lower arm, back, and waist, along with severe headaches and chest pains.

Days after the incident, the Defendant is accused of mounting a live video session during which he defamed the Nurse, stating: “Liar, Wo se wo nsam abu. Duab0 bebam. You say you have suffered an injured hand and a dislocated shoulder. This is cooked up to cover the nonsense going on at the hospital.”

The Plaintiff is seeking GH¢5 million in damages for battery and GH¢2 million for defamation, arguing that the Defendant’s words have “cast the Plaintiff as a liar, a non-trustworthy person, and a crook” and reduced her standing “in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.”

Ms Tsotsoo wants the court to order for a full public apology and retraction, a perpetual injunction against further defamatory publica­tions, a restraining order preventing the Defendant from coming within 50 metres of the Plaintiff, and legal costs.

The Defendant has eight days to enter an appearance upon being served with the writ, or risk a de­fault judgment.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

