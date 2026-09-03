Sudan, Gaza crises demand urgent global action – Pres Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called for urgent global action to address the worsening humanitarian crises in Sudan and Gaza.

He said the world appeared to have turned a blind eye to the political stalemate in Sudan, which had left thousands dead and millions displaced, as well as the war in Gaza following Israel’s crackdown on the area after the Hamas attack on June 7, 2023, which left more than 1,000 people dead. Read More

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