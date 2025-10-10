Swarm of bees safely cleared at Cocoa Board in Effiduase

The Municipal Fire Station, received a distress call at about a swarm of bees at Cocoa Board, opposite the office building, Effiduase.

The fire tender was dispatched and arrived at the scene few minutes after a distress call was received.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was observed that a swarm of large bees had left their hive and could be seen heading towards a glass shop, opposite the Cocoa Board Office Building at Effiduase.

The crew managed to resolve the situation without any property damage, casualties or injuries to the public or crew. The swarm of bees were completely cleared.