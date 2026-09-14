Sweden votes in tight election

Swedish voters have headed to the polls in an election that could bring a far-right party into government for the first time.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, is seeking another four-year term at the helm of the EU nation, NATO’s newest member.

Mr Kristersson has held office since 2022 in a three-party centre-right coalition including the Christian Democrats and Liberals.

It relies on outside support from the Sweden Democrats – an anti-immigration party that has far-right roots but has shifted towards the political mainstream – for a parliamentary majority.

Mr Kristersson announced in April that his conservative moderates would allow the Sweden Democrats into government if his right-wing bloc wins – though he would remain prime minister even if they are the stronger party.

The Sweden Democrats, led by Jimmie ⁠Akesson, in 2022 gained 20.5 per cent of the vote to become the largest party on the right, and can expect cabinet seats if power doesn’t change hands.

Sweden’s centre-left opposition held a narrow lead over the ruling right-wing bloc, several opinion polls showed, ahead of the vote.

But Mr Kristersson, who has lagged in opinion polls throughout his four years in office, but has been making ground in the final weeks of campaigning.

His predecessor, Magdalena Andersson, leader of the opposition and the Swedish Social Democratic Party, is hoping to win back the top job.

In Sweden there are two major political blocs: one with four parties on the right and another with four parties on the left.

The results will determine which side can form a majority. Individual parties need a minimum of four per cent of the vote to win parliamentary seats. –AP

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