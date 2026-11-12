Tearful Smith switches allegiance to Netherlands

South Africa’s most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith was in tears as she announced that she has switched allegiance to the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old won four Olympic breaststroke medals, including two golds, before retiring after the Paris 2024 Games.

She came out of retirement in September and hopes to compete in the 50m breaststroke as the event makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Smith, whose maiden name was Schoenmaker, wiped away tears as she read a letter addressed to South Africa, saying that “dreams can change as we grow”.

Smith has dual citizenship because her father is Dutch.

She said she has “always been Dutch and South African” and that this is an opportunity to “explore another part of my identity and heritage that I’ve never experienced through sport”.

She said it also offers her “greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career” because the “financial and practical challenges of swimming were among the reasons my previous career became difficult to sustain”.

Smith has previously said that financial worries, which included a dispute with Swimming South Africa over prize money, contributed to her decision to step away from the sport.

Swimming South Africa has been approached for comment.

Smith won four world and Commonwealth gold medals between 2018 and 2023.

She won gold in the 200m breaststroke and 100m silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, before adding 100m gold and 200m silver in 2024.

“Representing South Africa was a childhood dream come true, and it’s a chapter I will always look back on with immense pride and gratitude,” she said on social media.

“The people, the memories and everything we achieved together will always be part of me. But dreams can change as we grow.

“This next chapter is about embracing another part of who I am, falling in love with the journey and discovering what more I’m capable of.

“I’m excited for what lies ahead, and I truly hope you’ll continue to be part of the journey with me.”

Smith, who said she will continue to live and train in South Africa, is set to represent the Netherlands for the first time at the short course World Championships from 1-6 December.

She acknowledged that her switch “may disappoint or break the hearts” of some supporters.

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture in South Africa said it was aware of the “problems at Swimming South Africa”.

“The country was delighted to see her return to the pool, but South Africa does not own her,” a statement read.

“Tatjana’s choice belongs to her and it should not be turned into a political weapon.”

Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, said: “Every medal, every record and every anthem she gave us belongs to our history forever. We now have to share her with the Netherlands.”-BBC

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