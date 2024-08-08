Telecel Ghana Chief Executive wins 2 awards

Ms Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Exec­utive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Gha­na, has been awarded the CEO of the Year in both the Telecom­munications and Private Sector categories of the Ghana CEO Awards held in Accra.

The double honour acknowl­edged her exceptional leadership, business acumen and support for sustainability initiatives in the last year.

Her recognition comes on the heels of the telco’s successful transition and rebranding from Vodafone to Telecel Ghana, a milestone that marked a strategic shift and a renewed commitment to the Ghanaian market.

Under her leadership, Telecel Ghana has experienced signifi­cant growth and expansion, solid­ifying its position as a key player in the country’s telecommunica­tions landscape and a leader in sustainability in the industry.

Themed ‘CEOs for Climate Change’ Steering towards a greener future, this year’s edition focused on the role of CEOs in promoting environmental stew­ardship and sustainable practices in their organisations.

The Ghana CEO Awards, in its third year running, is a lead­ership recognition scheme that awards outstanding chief execu­tives across different sectors of Ghana’s business community.

Receiving the awards, Ms Obo-Nai said she was humbled and full of appreciation for the recognition of her leadership and the team effort at Telecel Ghana.

“I’m honoured to receive the CEO of the Year awards for the private sector and in telecommu­nications. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Telecel Ghana to be at the fore­front of network connectivity and sustainability,” she said.

“With our successful transi­tion to Telecel Ghana this year, we will continue to be a leader in connectivity and sustainability to contribute to building a green­er and sustainable future,” she assured.

The double accolade spot­lights Ms Obo-Nai’s exemplary fortitude and ability to navi­gate industry challenges, drive innovation, and deliver excep­tional results for Telecel Ghana’s success.

Telecel Ghana, under her leadership, is expected to con­tinue its trajectory of growth and innovation, contributing significantly to Ghana’s digital transformation and connectivity

