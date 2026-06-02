Mahama, Starmer meet at No. 10 to deepen Ghana–UK trade and investment ties

President John Dramani Mahama this morning held a breakfast meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at No. 10 Downing Street as part of his official engagements in the United Kingdom.

The closed-door talks focused on strengthening Ghana–UK relations, with both leaders committing to deepen economic cooperation, expand trade and investment opportunities, and advance shared development priorities.

The meeting also touched on education partnerships and climate financing as part of broader development cooperation.

The breakfast engagement is part of President Mahama’s working visit to the UK aimed at repositioning Ghana as a prime destination for British capital and expertise.

Both sides agreed to maintain momentum through the Ghana–UK Business Council and upcoming trade missions.

The meeting ends a busy morning of engagements for the President in London, as he continues to push for stronger economic ties between Accra and London.

President Mahama was accompanied by key members of his economic team: Minister for Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland Sabah Zita Benson.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme