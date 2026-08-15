Club Atlético Banfield is one of the oldest and most respected football clubs in Argentina. And now you can also try sport betting Zambia – 1xbet.com.zm/en also has wagers on Argentinian football too.

Founded on January 21, 1896, in the city of Banfield, located in the southern part of Greater Buenos Aires, the club was established by a group of British immigrants, mainly English businessmen and professionals. Originally conceived as a social and sports institution, Banfield initially focused on cricket before football gradually became its principal activity. And at 1xBet Zambia there is also sport betting on both cricket and football.

Becoming a highly competitive club

Banfield quickly earned a place in Argentine football history. In 1899, the club won the Second Division championship, becoming the first champion of that competition. Another Second Division title followed in 1900. At this moment you can start Aviator game at 1xBet before another Argentinian football match takes place too.

After a period of financial difficulties and reorganization in the early 20th century, Banfield returned stronger and eventually reached the top division, establishing itself as a competitive club. While waiting for the next Banfield match, you can also start playing the Aviator game from 1xBet too.

One of the club’s earliest major achievements came in 1920 when Banfield won the Copa de Honor Municipalidad de Buenos Aires by defeating Boca Juniors 2-1 in the final. Throughout the 20th century, the club experienced both promotions and relegations. However, it remained an important institution in Argentine football thanks to its loyal supporters and commitment to developing talented players.

The most important achievement in their history

The greatest moment in Banfield’s history arrived in December 2009. Under the guidance of coach Julio César Falcioni, the team won the Argentine Primera División Apertura tournament, securing the club’s first top-flight league championship. You are invited to discover how to get promo code in 1xBet so you can also bet on the next Argentinian football champion.

They were led by many great players, with 3 names being:

James Rodríguez;

Sebastián Fernández;

and Cristian Luchetti.

Today, Banfield plays its home matches at the Estadio Florencio Sola, known for its passionate atmosphere. Nicknamed “El Taladro” (“The Drill”), the club has built a reputation for competitive football and youth development. It is very simple to find out how to get the promo code in the 1xBet website, which will allow you to bet on this and many other Argentinian football teams too.