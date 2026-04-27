The Macallan introduces redesigned whisky collections to Ghanaian market

The Macallan, one of the world’s most acclaimed single malt Scotch whisky brands, on Monday, April 21, 2026 unveiled a redesigned visual identity for its Double Cask and Sherry Oak Collections at an event held in Accra, marking the Ghanaian leg of its Timeless Collection launch across West Africa.

The occasion, held at the Gallery 1957 in Kempinski Hotel Accra under the dress code ‘Timeless Elegance’, brought together forty guests, a purposefully assembled mix of Ghanaian socialites, tastemakers and trade partners, for an evening of guided tasting, product education and brand storytelling.

It was the first major brand activation by The Macallan on Ghanaian soil in this period of portfolio renewal and sets the tone for a deeper engagement with Ghanaian consumers going forward.

The redesign, which follows the brand’s Nigerian debut in Lagos on 17 April, represents what The Macallan describes as a brand evolution rather than a departure, a deliberate and thoughtful update that enhances how consumers interact with the brand while leaving the whisky entirely unchanged.

The new packaging was developed in collaboration with internationally recognised graphic designer David Carson.

Key design features include a bottle silhouette inspired by the curved roof of The Macallan Distillery in Speyside, a retained triangular shoulder label now explicitly referencing Spain’s Sherry Triangle, and revised rear labels carrying cask origin symbols to help consumers better understand the flavour profiles of individual expressions.

Commenting on the significance of the launch, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager for West and Central Africa at Edrington, stated,

“The Timeless Collection launch is an exciting moment for The Macallan in West Africa. It reflects our commitment to evolving thoughtfully while staying true to the heritage and craftsmanship that define the brand.”

He added that “For consumers, trade partners, and whisky enthusiasts, the new visual identity offers a clearer, more engaging way to experience the portfolio without altering the exceptional whisky they have come to know and trust.”

The redesign also incorporates several sustainability considerations.

The packaging is fully recyclable, with foiling, plastic and unnecessary glass weight all reduced. Advanced anti-counterfeit measures and individual QR codes on each bottle further strengthen product integrity in the market.

The Macallan has emphasised throughout the rollout that the whisky itself has not been altered. The Double Cask Collection retains the smooth, balanced profile shaped by both European and American sherry-seasoned oak casks, while the Sherry Oak Collection continues to express the depth and richness associated with European oak.

The Accra launch is the latest stop on a West African rollout that will continue across Abuja and Port Harcourt in Nigeria. For Ghana, the arrival of the Timeless Collection on the local market reflects the country’s growing stature as a destination for premium international brands and a rising consumer base that values craftsmanship, heritage and modern design in equal measure.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills.

It stands near Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan’s spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre Estate. Crafted wit