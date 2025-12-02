Third Edition of Abibitumi Abibifahodie Film Festival Champions Black Power, Identity & Cultural Reclamation

The third edition of the Abibitumi Abibifahodie Film Festival took opened on the 28th of November. 2025 at the Ozone Cinema inside Oyarifa Mall, marking the series of Abibitumi Abibifahodie Conference & Festival dedicated to African cultural consciousness, and the power of visual storytelling.

The opening night edition gathered cultural icons, scholars, students, and film lovers for a compelling celebration of Black identity and liberation.

Anchored by the bold theme:“What Is Black Power – Demonstration Over Conversation (Don’t Just Talk About It, Be About It),” the festival encouraged participants not only to reflect on Black empowerment but to actively embody it.

The event saw the presence of distinguished personalities including Ghanaian entertainment legend KSM and celebrated filmmaker Nii Kwatey Owoo.

Students from UniMAC, passionate film enthusiasts, and strong supporters of Ghana’s film and cultural renaissance were also in attendance and also Adjetey Anang, Ama K. Abrebrese, Abraham Haile Biru,and Selikem Ginu our juror for the film festival were also present.

Among the notable guests was Obenfo (Prof.) Obadele Kambon, a lecturer at the University of Ghana and co-founder of the festival, as well as Mr. Onuora Abuah, the Festival Director, who led the coordination and execution of the 3-day programme.

The highlight of the final night was the screening of You Hide Me, the groundbreaking documentary by Nii Kwatey Owoo.

The film provides an unflinching look into Africa’s stolen artifacts held in European museums and examines how colonialism attempted to erase African identity.

Its message resonated powerfully with the festival theme, urging viewers to shift from conversation to concrete action.

A stimulating panel session followed the screening, during which Nii Kwatey Owoo shared personal stories about filming inside the British Museum, navigating access restrictions, and the wide range of reactions the film elicited when it was first released.

While widely celebrated, the film also provoked discomfort among some audiences due to its honest confrontation of colonial realities.

The festival aims to enlighten, and reaffirmed in their commitment to cultural reclamation, identity, and Black empowerment.

As part of the continuing Abibitumi movement, attendees were also reminded of two major upcoming events: Abibitumi Virtual Conference from December 5-7, 2025, Abibitumi Conference & Abibifahodie Festival – December 12-14, 2025 at Akuapem Mampong.

Both events will extend the conversation and action steps surrounding African sovereignty, identity, and the living demonstration of Black Power.