THREE suspects identified as Godswill Gologa, aged 19, Emmanuel Tetteh, 24, and Promise Gada, 20, have been remanded into police custody by the Anloga District Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing a two-year-old girl at Anloga in the Volta Region.

The suspects were arraigned before the court on November 11, 2026, on charges of child stealing and abetment of crime, and were remanded to allow further investigations into the alleged offences, with the case scheduled to be heard again on December 2.

In a police case brief available to the Ghana News Agency, the complainant, Senam Kusitor, a 45-year-old trader and resident of Lashibi, a suburb of Anloga, reported the disappearance of her two-year-old daughter, Nancy Mawunyefia Adzo, on October 28.

The complainant said she had left the child in the care of relatives at their residence while she went out to sell her goods, but upon returning in the evening, she discovered that the child was missing.

The disappearance of the child prompted a complaint to the police, who subsequently commenced investigations and efforts to locate her.

Police investigations reportedly led to a breakthrough on November 3, when officers received intelligence that the missing child had been sighted at a house in Adzido, near Keta, with one of the suspects.

The police swiftly moved to the location, where the child was reportedly found in the company of the first suspect, Godswill Gologa.

The suspect was subsequently arrested, leading to the discovery of a residence where the child had allegedly been kept for about six days.

The police case brief indicated that Emmanuel Tetteh and Promise Gada were also linked to the alleged incident, with Tetteh accused of aiding Gologa in keeping the child while knowing that she was not the biological mother.

The three suspects were arrested and taken into police custody, where they were cautioned and detained as investigations continued into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and recovery of the child.

They were later charged with child stealing, in accordance with Section 93 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), while Tetteh and Gada were also implicated in the charge of abetment of crime under Section 20 of the same Act.

The prosecution told the court that the alleged offence occurred on October 28, while the alleged assistance in keeping the child was said to have occurred between October 28 and November 3, 2026, at Ketasco, a suburb of Keta.

The court, after the suspects were arraigned, remanded them into police custody and adjourned the case to December 2 for further proceedings.

—GNA

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