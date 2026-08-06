Time for a permanent fix to waste crisis

The government’s decision to formalise waste transfer stations and integrate tricycle waste collectors into Ghana’s sanitation system is a welcome development.

For years, the country’s waste management challenges have exposed weaknesses in planning, coordination and enforcement, making a more structured approach long overdue.

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, announced that the move would provide a more comprehensive and sustainable solution to waste management.

He made the disclosure during a working visit to the Zoomlion Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) at Jamestown, which is currently serving as a waste transfer station.

There is no doubt that the government’s intervention to reopen five waste transfer stations in the Greater Accra Region, Abokobi, Teshie, Achimota, Ashaiman and Jamestown helped to deal with the huge volumes of waste generated after the recent National Sanitation Day exercise.

The directive by President John Dramani Mahama to speed up waste evacuation was necessary to prevent a possible public health crisis.

However, while these emergency measures are commendable, they also bring to the fore an uncomfortable reality, Ghana’s sanitation system has for too long depended on crisis management rather than proper long-term planning.

A country that waits until waste piles up before taking action risks repeating the same cycle.

Sanitation cannot be treated as a seasonal campaign; it must be a continuous national priority.

The situation at the Malam transfer station is a clear example. The facility remains closed because of the absence of an access road.

While the decision to involve National Security and the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to complete the road may speed up the process, it also raises questions about why such basic infrastructure was not addressed earlier.

The Minister’s announcement that government intends to integrate tricycle waste collectors into the formal waste management system is a significant step.

These operators provide an essential service, particularly in densely populated communities, yet many work outside a properly regulated framework.

Bringing them into the system will not only improve sanitation delivery but also provide better structure and protection for thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on waste collection.

The introduction of a 24-hour operation system at the Jamestown transfer station is also a practical intervention, especially considering the facility’s proximity to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

However, such arrangements must be supported by adequate planning, equipment and monitoring to ensure they remain effective.

The role of private sector partners must also be recognised. The support provided by the Jospong Group of Companies, as mentioned by the Minister, helped government respond quickly during a difficult period.

Partnerships of this nature are important, but they must complement a strong public sanitation system.

Ultimately, Ghana needs more than temporary solutions. The proposed sustainable business model for waste collectors, the planned investment in engineered landfill sites and modern waste processing facilities, and efforts to secure Cabinet approval are steps in the right direction.

But the real test will be implementation.

Government, metropolitan and municipal assemblies, private sector operators and citizens must all accept responsibility for creating a cleaner Ghana.

Assemblies must enforce sanitation laws, provide the needed infrastructure and ensure value for money. Citizens must also play their part by changing attitudes towards waste disposal.

Sanitation is not only about keeping our surroundings clean. It is about protecting public health, improving quality of life and preserving Ghana’s dignity.

The country cannot afford another cycle of emergency clean-ups followed by inaction.

The time has come to build a sanitation system that works every day, not only when there is a crisis.

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