Parliament amends the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill

Parliament last Friday passed the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to amend the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2025 to increase the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy and the Road Fund Levy on fuel oil.

The new bill also seeks to address significant leakages and abuses within the government’s fuel subsidy programme, particularly those intended to support industry by removing the price differential between fuel oil and other diesel products.

It was passed following the adoption of Parliament’s Finance Committee and third reading, after a heated debate between the Majority and the Minority, who strongly rejected it.

During the debate, the Minority Caucus described the bill as the introduction of new taxes by the government, a claim which was dismissed by the Majority.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako argued that the government needed to focus on enforcement of laws to ensure compliance to address the leakages and abuses within its fuel subsidy programme rather than increase the levy.

“Mr Speaker, if the objective of this bill is to strengthen tax compliance, why are we not focused on enforcement but rather imposing another tax on the people of this country knowing the path of taxation does not address the enforcement deficit,” Dr Boako said.

He further noted that an increase in the levy would affect those who were compliant and could lead to an increase in operational cost of industries which would be passed on to consumers.

However, the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, explained that although the government would continue to grant tax exemption to industries for fuel-oil through subsidies, those industries would now pay for the subsidies and claim refund within 14-days under the amended bill.

According to him, the government continued to record a potential revenue loss of USD 25 million in the last six months due to the misclassification of diesel as fuel-oil by certain individuals in the country.

“Mr Speaker, the government is not imposing any tax. Mr Speaker, what the government is seeking to do is to convert the subsidy from an-ex anti subsidy to ex-post subsidy,” Dr Forson said.

“Mr Speaker, when the subsidy is paid up front, it is called ex-anti subsidy but when the subsidy is paid after and the refund is given after an event, then it becomes an ex-post subsidy,” he explained.

According to him, such a move would help address the leakages and abuses within government’s fuel subsidy programme, particularly those intended to support industry,

He described the tax policy introduced under the amended bill as a modern tax policy, adding that tax policy or laws was the most dynamic laws across the world because it reflected the behaviour of society.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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