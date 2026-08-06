Police investigate deaths of 2 women in Tamale hotel

The Northern Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a room at a hotel in Tamale, prompting the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deploy a special team to support the probe.

The women, believed to be nationals of Benin, were found dead in a room at Cab Hospitality Hotel in the Gbewa Residential Area, with police working to establish the circumstances surrounding their deaths and identify their next of kin.

Announcing the development in a press release signed by the Northern Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Wisdom Lavoe, the Northern Regional Police Command said the bodies were discovered on Monday, August 3, 2026, after the hotel management alerted the police.

It mentioned that officers who responded to the report proceeded to the scene where they found the bodies of the two women.

The statement said the bodies had since been conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation and a post mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police revealed that preliminary investigations had begun to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, confirm the identities of the deceased and liaise with the relevant authorities to facilitate contact with their families.

To strengthen the investigation, the IGP deployed a special team comprising investigators, intelligence officers and crime scene experts from the National Police Headquarters to assist the Northern Regional Police Command.

The command appealed to members of the public with credible information on the incident to contact the Police Emergency Numbers 191 or 18555, or report to the nearest police station.

Police then assured the public that every effort was being made to unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths and bring the investigations to a successful conclusion.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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