Traffi-Tech GH to Curb Road Crashes • Pres Mahama Urges Motorists to Observe Speed Limits

President John Dramani Mahama has urged motorists to cooperate with the newly deployed traffic law enforcement and road safety system, Traffi-Tech GH, expressing confidence that it will help reduce road crashes and save lives.

He said the system would enable the government to monitor road accidents and compare monthly figures with those recorded last year to assess its impact.

“I can assure you that if we bear with this Traffi-Tech system, we’ll see the results of reduction in accidents at the end of the year. We’ll do a month-to-month comparison with last year. And you yourself will be surprised at the number of lives this traffic tech system will save. And so I think Ghanaians should bear with us and kill their speed,” he said.

President Mahama made the call at the Presidency in Accra yesterday during an interaction with journalists following his four-nation trip to the United Kingdom, Ethiopia, Russia, and Antigua and Barbuda. Read More.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

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