Asante Kotoko launches probe into alleged bribery attempt after poor season

Ghanaian football giant Asante Kotoko has launched a probe into bribery allegation mounted against some players prior to their last game against Swedru All Blacks.

The board and management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club met with players and the technical team yesterday, May 25, 2026, to address the club’s disappointing 2025/2026 season.

During the meeting, officials also discussed allegations of an attempted bribery involving some players ahead of the final Ghana Premier League fixture.

Management said it has started a full investigation and is committed to uncovering the facts.

The club commended Patrick Asiedu for his professionalism and integrity in promptly reporting the allegations, noting that his actions reflect the values of Asante Kotoko.

“Asante Kotoko treats matters of this nature with the utmost seriousness,” the statement said, adding that “Any individual found culpable after the investigation will face appropriate disciplinary action.”

The club reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme