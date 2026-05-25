Felix Afena-Gyan’s Italian apartment burgled while on national duty

Ghana international forward, Felix Afena-Gyan was the victim of a burglary at his residence in Italy over the weekend while he was away on national team duty with the Black Stars.

In a statement released Monday, May 25, Afena-Gyan’s team said the incident occurred while the player was in camp for Ghana’s match against Mexico.

Upon returning to Italy, it was discovered that his apartment had been unlawfully accessed and several personal belongings were taken.

The statement reassured fans and the public that the 23-year-old forward is safe, physically unharmed, and “maintaining a positive mindset despite this unfortunate incident.”

The matter has been formally reported to Italian law enforcement authorities, who are actively investigating the case. No further details about the stolen items will be released at this time to avoid interfering with the investigation.

Afena-Gyan’s representatives also addressed footage circulating on social media, urging members of the media and the public to respect the player’s privacy and refrain from sharing invasive images of his personal residence.

“Felix remains deeply grateful for the overwhelming support, concern, and solidarity shown by fans in Ghana, Italy, and across the world,” the statement read.

The forward is now refocusing on his club duties and upcoming football commitments.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme