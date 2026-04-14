Two armed robbers shot dead after attack on momo vendor in Tema

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead following a robbery incident involving a mobile money vendor at Tema Community 5.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed in a press release dated April 13, 2026, that the incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. when the suspects attacked the vendor at Aba Fosuah Plaza.

According to the Police, one of the suspects, who was riding as a pillion passenger on a motorbike, approached the victim under the pretext of making a cash out transaction.

Police explained that while the vendor was retrieving her phone to process the transaction, the suspect pulled out a pistol and demanded her bag containing cash. The victim resisted, leading to a struggle during which the suspect shot her in the leg.

The Police noted that the second suspect, who was riding the motorbike, joined in the struggle before both suspects fled the scene with the cash.

A patrol team from the Tema Regional Operations Unit, which was on duty nearby, responded quickly to a distress call and pursued the suspects.

The Police stated that upon reaching a junction near Smart Hotel at Community 6, the suspects opened fire on the pursuing officers. The Police returned fire, and both suspects were shot during the exchange and fell off their motorbike.

They were rushed to the Police Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival by a medical officer.

The Police said a search on the suspects led to the retrieval of a 9mm pistol with ammunition, three mobile phones, a Ghana Card, SIM cards, a talisman, a motorbike key, and an amount of GH¢11,390.

Investigations also revealed that the Ghana Card found on the suspects belongs to the robbery victim.

The injured vendor is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Police assured the public of their commitment to maintaining safety and urged residents to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

By: Jacob Aggrey