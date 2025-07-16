Two arrest for posing as Ghana GoldBod Taskforce

The Western Central Region Police Command has arrested two persons for extortion and personating officials of the Ghana GoldBod Taskforce.

The two suspects, Foster Delord, aged 40 years, and Prince Worvi, aged 38 years, who claim to be ex-military officers, were arrested following a complaint received by the Police that they were visiting different gold buyers claiming to be officials of the GoldBod Taskforce.

Exhibits retrieved from the suspects include one (1) Handcuff, one (1)Pepper spray, one (1) Electric shocker, one(1) set of uniform and a cash amount of 500 Ghana cedis.

The suspects have been put before the Tarkwa circuit court and remanded into police custody pending further investigation.

The Regional Police Command wishes to advice the public to be cautious of individuals claiming to be officials of government agencies without proper identification.