4 Schools clash in National Girls Speech & Debate Championship Semi-Finals on Saturday

Senior High School girls will take the stage this Saturday, June 13, 2026, as the National Girls Speech and Debate Championship (NGSDC) enters its semi-final stage at Akuafo Hall, University of Ghana.

Four schools that impressed in the quarter-finals will now battle for a place in the final: Holy Child School, St. Louis, Gomoa Senior High Technical and Assin Manso Senior High School.

Holy Child Senior( For the motion) and Gomoa SHTS (Against the motion)

Will debate the motion; Youth empowerment initiatives in Ghana are largely symbolic rather than impactful.

St Louis Senior High (Against the motion) and Assin Manso Senior High (For the motion) will keenly contest on the motion; Influencer culture among Ghanaian youth prioritises visibility over substance and value creation.

Ahead of the contest students will have impactful life coaching address from Managing Director of GoldBod, Gertrude Amefa Donkor and Wing Commander Dr.Agyebeng.

Dora Badu Owusu-Adomah, Convenor and Executive Director of NGSDC, says she expects an educative contest based on performances in the last round.

She urged the debaters to sharpen their delivery, noting they’ve shown strong research skills, command of presentation, and commitment to the competition’s goals.

“All the participating schools have made a good account of themselves so far. I wish them all the best on Saturday,” she added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme