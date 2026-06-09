Man convicted for stealing church instruments

The Volta North Regional Police Command has secured a conviction of a 27 year old man Mohammed Rafiu for making unlawful entry and stealing church musical instruments at Hohoe in the Volta Region.

On June 5, 2026 the accused was observed near the Faith International Ministry Church carrying a sack containing various items rushing to hail a car.

The witnesses suspected his action and approached to check the content in the sack. The following items were found, One (1) Amplifier, One (1) equalizer, One (1) mixer and

Cross-over Machine all belonging to the church.

The accused was arrested and brought to the Hohoe Police District where he admitted to police to the charges leveled against him.

On Monday June 8, 2026 the accused was put before the Hohoe circuit cout where he pleaded guilty on two counts and was convicted and sentenced to three (3) years for unlawful entry and four (4) years of stealing.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

The Volta North Regional Police Command has urged the general public to immediately report any suspected criminal activities to the Police for action.