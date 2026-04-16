Two arrested over robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea team

The Police have arrested two suspects, including the alleged gang leader, in connection with the robbery attack on the Berekum Chelsea football team that resulted in the death of one of the players.

According to a Police update, the arrests were made after intelligence-led operations by security personnel.

One of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds during an exchange of fire with the police.

He has since been taken to a hospital where he is receiving medical treatment, while the other suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Police indicated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang linked to the attack.

They assured the public that more details will be provided as investigations progress.

By: Jacob Aggrey