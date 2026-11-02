Two Techiman SHS Teachers arrested over viral video showing assault on Student

The Bono East Regional Police Command has arrested two teachers of Techiman Senior High School (SHS) for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old male student.

The teachers, identified as 37-year-old Jerry Jones Owusu Bekoe, an English teacher, and 44-year-old Ameyaw Adusa, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teacher, were arrested on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to the police, the arrests followed investigations into a viral video showing the two teachers allegedly assaulting the student.

In a press release dated November 1, the police explained that preliminary investigations indicated that the incident occurred on October 23, 2026, at about 4 p.m. on the school’s campus.

The two teachers allegedly confronted the Form Three student over claims that he had assaulted two Form One students before assaulting him.

The teachers are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations into the incident.

The police indicated that steps were being taken to ensure the victim received the necessary medical and psychological support.

The Bono East Regional Police Command assured the public of its commitment to protecting students and safeguarding their welfare.

By: Jacob Aggrey