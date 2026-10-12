UG, KNUST postpone reopening over GAUA strike

The University of Ghana (UG), Legon, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have postponed their reopening dates for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The universities said the revised dates would be announced in due course.

The University of Ghana was scheduled to reopen today, while KNUST was expected to resume academic activities tomorrow.

The postponements were announced in separate press statements issued on Friday and copied to The Ghanaian Times.Read More.

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q