Unsterilised tools used by “wanzamai” pose infection risk 

Sharp shaving instruments used by traditional mobile barbers popularly known as “wanzamai” could expose members of the public to health risks and infections, a medical doctor at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Benard Morton has cautioned.

He said, the repeated use of such tools on different people without proper sterilisation could facilitate the spread of blood-borne infections like hepatitis B and C, bacterial infections and HIV especially in the event of cuts to the skin.

Dr Morton thus called for urgent steps to regulate the practice to safeguard public health.

Investigations by The Ghanaian Times at some locations in Accra where the practice was widespread including markets, beaches, drinking pubs and some communities found practitioners offering services like bald haircuts popularly known as “sakora”, circumcision, nail cutting and, in some cases, traditional healing procedures.

They carried sharp shaving instruments often accompanied with soap, bottles of water, pieces of foam or cloth and bottles of alcohol-based antiseptic solutions to apply to client’s scalp after shaving.

Others had animal horns as part of the instruments they carried which they explained, were used for special traditional healing procedures.

The Ghanaian Times observed that the “wanzamai” wetted customers’ hair with water and soap before shaving, after which they washed with water, wiped dry with a foam or cloth and sometimes applied the alcohol-based solutions to treat possible cuts.

Similar processes were used in cutting fingernails and toenails for clients.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a practitioner said the shaving equipment were extremely sharp to ensure a smooth shave.

He said the instruments were sometimes made by the “wanzamai” themselves and that they had their own method of cleaning them after every use, insisting that they took hygiene seriously.

However, Dr Morton said washing instruments with water or wiping them with a cloth, even with the use of alcohol-based antiseptic, might not provide adequate protection against possible health risks.

He said blood and other bodily fluids could remain on sharp instruments even when there was no visible contamination, creating a potential route for infection when the instruments were used on another person.

He called for a proper regulatory framework, supported by training in hygiene, sterilisation and infection prevention, to enable practitioners to continue their work more safely while safeguarding the health of prospective clients.

Dr Morton also urged the public to exercise caution when patronising such services and ensure that the equipment were properly sterilised.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG



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