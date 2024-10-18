US, Germany, IOM launch $40m project to prevent violent extremists’ threat

The United States (U.S.), Germany, and the Inter­national Organisation for Migration (IOM) have launched a $40 million project in Ghana to en­hance security and prevent violent extremists’ threats from neighbour­ing countries.

Called the Coastal Stability Mechanism (CSSM), the proj­ect was launched in Yendi in the Northern Region, and aimed to build trust, bring communities to­gether in the Northern Region, and in other parts of West Africa.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Virgina Palmer, disclosed these to journalists in Accra last Friday at a joint briefing attended by representatives of the implement­ing partners, including the German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Daniel Krull and Anne Witkowsky, U.S Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilisation Opera­tions.

Mrs Palmer said the U.S. and its partners were seeking to combat violent extremism in West Africa in vulnerable communities.

The U.S. Ambassador said Ghana was a beacon of peace and that it was ending the important messages to its neighbours about combating violent extremism, social cohesion and inclusive eco­nomic growth.

For her part, Mrs Witkowsky stated that CSSM would deepen the partnership between the U.S. and Ghana as they work together to enhance resilience and security across West Africa in the face of regional threats.

She said the overachieving objec­tive of CSSM was to upgrade secu­rity facilities of the various security agencies, providing resources to hospitals and supporting projects that improve the relationship be­tween citizens and security forces.

The Secretary of State for Con­flict and Stabilisation Operations said currently, CSSM supports 11 projects in the Northern Region through United States Agency for International Development (US­AID), IOM and the government of Germany.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to create lasting impacts that contribute to a more secure and resilient Ghana and the region. When Ghana succeeds, the world succeeds.”

Mrs Witkowsky said the contin­ued partnership between Ghana and the U.S. was testament of a shared resolve to prevent the spread of instability for long re­gional peace and security.

Mr Krull stressed the need for peaceful December 7 election in Ghana.

He said development partners were concerned about the impact neighbouring countries would have in the security in Ghana.

The CSSM is being implemented in Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

It is part of the U.S. strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Sta­bility (SPCPS) and aligns with the German Federal Foreign Officer’s foreign and security policy concept for an integrated action for peace.

