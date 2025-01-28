Van Dijk uncertainty over Liverpool future

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, has admitted that there remains uncertainty over his future at the club, with his contract still on course to expire at the end of the season.

Van Dijk has been a Liverpool player for seven years, reaching his landmark 300th appearance for the club in Saturday’s Premier League win over Ipswich Town. During that time, he has underpinned the club’s most successful era since the 1980s.

But having entered the final six months of his existing contract, the 33-year-old is already eligible to nego­tiate with overseas clubs and insists he has “no idea” how many more games he will ultimately add to his appearances tally.

“How many [games] left this season? Hopefully those are guaranteed and then I don’t know what the future will bring,” Van Dijk said when reporters brought up the subject of his future.

The Dutchman has the highest win percentage of any Liverpool player who has turned out 300 or more times for the club and he is “very proud” of his achievements.

“That shows I did quite well up until now. It’s down to everyone involved – the players, the managers, the fans. It’s a good start to have. We will keep going. Good win so now we focus on the next one,” he said.

“I might get a glass of red wine just to celebrate reaching 300 games, me and my wife. But that’s it. The focus is then on the next game. There will be a day one day when I reflect on everything that’s happened to me at Liverpool.”

Liverpool remain active in four competitions in Arne Slot’s first year in charge, seeking to complete the quadruple that Jurgen Klopp fell short of when it was mooted as a possibil­ity last season.

The Reds are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, have booked a seeded place in the Cham­pions League last 16 with a game to spare by leading the league phase, are to face struggling Champi­onship side Plym­outh Argyle in the next round of the FA Cup, and will fancy their chances of turning around a 1-0 aggregate deficit against an otherwise woeful Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

