Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang advocates  stronger city-to-city partnerships across Africa

:THE Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called for stronger city-to-city partnerships across Africa to promote sustainable economic development, trade, and innovation.

She made the call on Thursday while delivering the keynote address at the 70th anniversary celebration of Sister Cities International in Washington, DC.

Speaking on the theme, “Forging Stronger Partnerships in Africa for Sustainable Economic Development,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said partnerships between cities have become an important tool for addressing common challenges, attracting investment, and promoting mutual learning.

She said city diplomacy could help strengthen institutions, improve local governance, and create opportunities for businesses and young people.

The Vice President said the Government of Ghana remained committed to decentralisation as part of its national development agenda.

She explained that under President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies are being given greater resources and responsibility to improve education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other essential public services.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also highlighted Ghana’s role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, saying the country was well positioned to support stronger collaboration among African cities.

According to her, closer ties between municipalities could boost trade, entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation, and investment across the continent.

She stressed that cultural and educational exchanges were equally important in strengthening relationships between communities and building trust.

The Vice President said Ghana’s continued engagement with the African diaspora had shown how people to people connections could grow into lasting partnerships that support development.

She noted that cities around the world were facing similar challenges, including rapid urbanisation, climate change, waste management, public health, and disaster preparedness.

She therefore urged municipalities to work more closely by sharing knowledge, building institutional capacity, and developing practical solutions to improve the lives of their people.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang congratulated Sister Cities International on its 70 years of promoting global friendship and cooperation.

She reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to partnerships that encourage sustainable development, institutional learning, economic opportunity, and shared prosperity.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG