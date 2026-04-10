Volta Lake Boat Accident: Gender Ministry expresses condolences

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic boat accident on the Volta Lake that has claimed several lives, including women and children.

The incident is reported to have occurred on the Volta Lake when a boat carrying passengers capsized, leading to multiple deaths while others went missing.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities and community members search for survivors and recover bodies.

In a statement issued on April 10, 2026, the Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, extended her sympathies to the affected families.

She conveyed her condolences on behalf of the Ministry and expressed support for those who have lost their loved ones.

She directed the Department of Social Welfare to work with district authorities to engage affected families.

According to the statement, the team will provide psychosocial support and assess their immediate needs to reduce the impact of the tragedy.

The Ministry called for strict adherence to safety measures in water transport to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It assured the public that it remains committed to supporting vulnerable families during difficult times and stood in solidarity with all those affected by the incident.

By: Jacob Aggrey