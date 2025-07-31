Volta Region to become hub for agribusiness under Feed Ghana initiative – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans to position the Volta Region as a major hub for agribusiness under the government’s flagship Feed Ghana initiative.

President Mahama responding to a delegation from the Volta regional house of chiefs noted that the region’s natural advantages including its rich vegetation, fertile land, and water bodies made it ideal for large-scale agricultural production and food processing.

“The Volta Region is uniquely placed because of your vegetation, your land, the water and the general environment to be a major participant in the Feed Ghana project,” he said.

He added that beyond farming, the region would play a key role in processing agricultural produce into finished goods for both local consumption and export.

“We also see the Volta Region as the hub for agribusiness to process the products from the food planner project both for domestic consumption and for exports,” the President stated.

President Mahama further disclosed that government would support the Volta Palm Project, a local initiative aimed at increasing oil palm cultivation.

He said this forms part of a broader national plan to develop 200,000 hectares of oil palm across the country, with funding being sought from the African Development Bank.

The President stressed that the Feed Ghana programme is not only about food security but also about creating jobs, attracting investment, and stimulating industrial growth through agro-processing.

President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, welcomed the news and assured the government of the region’s readiness to support and participate fully in the initiative.

He said large-scale food production and agro-industrial development would be key to transforming the local economy and reducing unemployment.

By: Jacob Aggrey