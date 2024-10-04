Vote Dr Bawumia for accelerated economic growth – Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has expressed strong confidence that Ghana’s economy will experience accelerated growth under the leadership of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Ahiagbah urged Ghanaians to support Dr Bawumia in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that his presi­dency will improve conditions for the citizenry.

His appeal follows a positive eco­nomic forecast from Fitch Solutions, which projects Ghana’s economic growth to rise from 2.9 per cent in 2023 to a three-year high of 5.5 per cent in 2024.

This optimistic outlook reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to stabilise and enhance the economy, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Recent data from the Ghana Statis­tical Service further underscores this trend, revealing that the economy grew by an impressive 6.9 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, following a solid 4.8 per cent growth in the first quarter.

These figures indicate a robust recovery and reinforce Ahiagbah’s ar­gument for the need to elect Bawumia as president.

In a statement on his X platform, Ahiagbah highlighted Bawumia’s reli­ability and track record, asserting that he is a trustworthy leader who will fulfil his commitments to the nation.

He urged voters to consider the positive economic indicators and the potential for further growth when casting their ballots.

“Ghana’s economy is projected to grow by 5.5 per cent in 2024. This is nearly a 100 per cent turnaround from the 2023 performance of 2.9 per cent. The economy is moving in the right direction, and with Bawumia in the driver’s seat from January 7, 2025, this positive growth path will accelerate to improve conditions for Ghanaians.”

“Vote for Bawumia for accelerated economic growth. Bawumia means business,” he said. —myjoyonline