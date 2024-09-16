We’ll assist Ghanaian students access education opportunities abroad – U.S Ambassador

The U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has reiterated her office’s dedication to assisting Ghanaian students in accessing educational opportunities abroad, by resolving delays in visa processing.

Speaking at the opening of the EducationUSA fair in Accra on Friday, she noted that while the visa backlog has been a challenge, the embassy has increased staff by over 50 per cent to tackle the issue.

“Ghanaian students are among the best in Africa. Do not be afraid of our visa process or let it deter you. We are working hard to ensure students receive their visas on time as we will build lasting bridges between Ghana and the U.S,” she assured.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (middle) with some of the students in the fair

She explained that the backlog was a global issue, partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but assured students that steps were being taken to demystify the process

The two-day fair, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, aims to help Senior High School (SHS) and tertiary level students explore undergrad­uate and graduate programmes in the U.S.A.

This year’s event saw 60 univer­sities participating, as compared to last year’s which had 45 partic­ipants.

This, Ambassador Palmer said reflected the growing interest in U.S education among Ghanaian students.

She noted that Ghana ranked second in Sub-Saharan Africa for students studying in the U.S and 14th globally for graduate students.

Ambassador Palmer further underscored the role of Educatio­nUSA advisors in helping students navigate their options among thousands of American universi­ties, identifying those that best suit their academic needs and securing funding.

According to her, these advisors assist with research on available universities and funding opportu­nities, including scholarships and bursaries.

The Ambassador said, “Educa­tionUSA advisors helped Ghanaian students over the past year secure $9 million, which is approximately GH¢141 million in scholarships.”

She therefore urged students to explore negotiation opportu­nities with universities as often as possible.

In his address, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adut­wum, encouraged students to apply for as many scholarship opportuni­ties as possible to ease the financial burden on their families.

He emphasised the value of an American education, stating that it not only challenges students but also equips them to become critical thinkers who could contribute to Ghana’s development.

“I hope they will come back to Ghana after their education to con­tribute their quota to the transfor­mation of our country,” he added.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU