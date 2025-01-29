We’ll continue with uncompleted projects left by the previous govt  …Ashanti Reg Minister-designate assures

The Ashanti Regional Minis­ter-designate, Dr Frank Amoako­hene, has assured of depoliticising uncompleted projects left by the previous government in order to complete those projects on time.

According to him his vision is to have a well-developed and peaceful region where citizens will have an improved standard of living.

Dr Amoakohene said these when he appeared before the Parliamentary Vetting Commit­tee.

The 34-year-old medical doc­tor who appeared to be one of the youngest regional ministers noted that Asanteman needs nothing short of massive infra­structural development as well as create avenues for job creation in line with the vision of Presi­dent John Dramani Mahama.

He stated that to achieve his target he will constantly engage with the members of Parlia­ment, the assemblies and the traditional authorities towards transforming the region in the first three years with focus on the agriculture sector.

Dr Amoako said the region is endowed with vast agriculture commodities which could make it the food basket of the country with varieties of produce in­cluding cocoa, maize, tomatoes and cashew and lamented the unavailability of land and capital as its greatest challenge.

He said the assemblies would be supported to acquire arable lands for large scale farming while financial institutions will be contacted to assist the farm­ers with loans in maize, cashew and tomato production.

On health infrastructure, the nominee stated that he will liaise with the Ministry of Health and the assemblies to provide more health facilities in other to ease the pressure on the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He said he will work closely with the Youth Employment Agency to provide skills training for about one million youths and also offer the opportunities to head potters to learn a trade from their own regions instead of concentrating such training centres in the regions instead of their communities.

BY LAWRENCE

VOMAFA- AKPALU