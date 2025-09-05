Armed illegal miners invade forest reserves with excavators-Erastus Asare Donkor

Armed illegal miners have stormed the Jimira Forest Reserve with excavators, while several others have been spotted operating inside the Anwia Futu section of the Offin Shelter Belt Forest Reserve.

The development was reported by Erastus Asare Donkor, a broadcast journalist with Multimedia Group Limited, who has been tracking illegal mining activities across the country.

According to him, the miners entered the Jimira Forest Reserve on Thursday night, moving heavy machines into the protected area under the cover of darkness.

He revealed that multiple excavators were already in operation at the Anwia Futu enclave of the Offin Shelter Belt.

By: Jacob Aggrey