Why are we honouring foreign religions at the expense of traditional religions? – Asiedu Nketiah asks

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has questioned why Ghana is giving more recognition to foreign religions while neglecting traditional religion.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Nketiah said it appeared imported religions had taken over the country, as if Ghana had no tradition or cultural roots.

He explained that although he is a Christian and a Presbyterian, the laws of Ghana do not make the country exclusively Christian or Muslim.

According to him, the constitution clearly states that Ghana is a secular state where everyone is free to practise their religion and culture.

Mr. Nketiah expressed concern that the state was now moving towards honouring foreign religions to the exclusion of traditional ones.

He said this was worrying, especially when chiefs and rulers were also turning to foreign religions.

He was worried about how some people claimed to deliver prophecies and play the role of God.

By: Jacob Aggrey