World Autism Day: Parents asked to seek early treatment for signs of autism

Parents have been advised to seek early treatment when their children begin to exhibit signs of au­tism such as delayed communication and repetitive behaviour.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain and affects communication, social interactions, and behaviour.

Seeking early treatment, accord­ing to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bright Steps Interna­tional School, Mrs Grace A. Nk­rumah, would help make a change in the lives of children living with such a health condition.

Mrs Nkrumah was speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, as part of the school’s activities to mark this year’s World Autism Awareness Day.

“On this special day, we want to create awareness on autism. What we want to create awareness on is the red flags of autism so that parents who have babies do not sit and wait for too long before they bring them in. Some of the red flags of autism are repetitive behaviours and delay in communi­cation. We, therefore, urge parents to quickly seek medical support to identify what the issue is. And even while the diagnosis is still pend­ing, we recommend that they seek early intervention,” Mrs Nkrumah advised.

Furthermore, Mrs Nkrumah said it was important for educational in­stitutions to be equipped with the needed resources to enable them to take care of children with autism.

“If the government or right support is given to these educa­tional institutions, they will all help to support these students wherever they are,” she said.

As an inclusive educational insti­tution in the country, Mrs Nkru­mah said Bright Steps International School was committed to creating a supportive learning environment where children with autism and their neurological peers could thrive together.

Additionally, she noted that through its specialised programmes such as early intervention, speech and language therapy, and occupa­tional therapy, the school ensured that every child received the neces­sary support to help develop their full potential.

