World Cup: FIFA to release purchased tickets soon

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has informed the football public that FIFA would soon release purchased World Cup tickets on a yet to be confirmed date in May 2026.

A statement from the FA, therefore, gave the assurance that both Ghana football fans who purchased tickets directly from FIFA and the GFA Football Community who purchased through the GFA will receive their tickets next month.

“It must be noted that FIFA has not released tickets to anyone including those who purchased tickets directly from the FIFA Tickets Platform on the FIFA Website,” it stated.

According to the statement, all purchasers of tickets will through the GFA receive theirs immediately after FIFA releases the tickets to the GFA.

It acknowledged the huge interest in the World Cup, considering the unprecedented number of tickets requests received, for which only a few tickets were available.

The demand for tickets, it mentioned, far exceeds the number of tickets allocated to the GFA Football Community.

“The GFA has been proactive in publishing all the communications from the World Cup organiser, FIFA for Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to purchase tickets from FIFA tickets platform on the FIFA website, where the vast majority of the tickets were allocated,” it explained.

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