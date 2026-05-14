Tanzanian referee Ahmed Ally Arajiga to officiate Algeria-Ghana U17 AFCON clash

Tanzanian referee Ahmed Ally Arajiga has been appointed to officiate the Group D encounter between Ghana and Algeria at the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to take place at 19:00 GMT in Rabat as both teams begin their campaign in the continental championship.

Arajiga will be assisted by fellow Tanzanian Serif Mpanga Kassim, who will serve as Assistant Referee One, while Brianson Musisi of Uganda takes up the role of Assistant Referee Two.

The fourth official for the game will be Hillary Hambaba, with Yassine Saadaoui of Tunisia serving as the reserve assistant referee.

CAF has also named Justin Mumba of Zambia as the match commissioner for the encounter, while Paulin Samuel has been appointed referees assessor.

The General Coordinator for the match will be Abdelmoughit Rhrzzali of Morocco. Mark Anthony Fish will head the Technical Study Group, while Bassma Chehbane will serve as the Commercial Officer.

Media duties for the game will be handled by Amine Benmellouk, while Sidiki Boubakary will also assist in media operations.

Security arrangements for the fixture will be overseen by Abdelali Hammouti, with Ahmed Khatib acting as assistant coordinator. The medical officer for the game will also be under CAF’s designated operational team.

The Black Starlets head into the game determined to make a strong start to their AFCON campaign after weeks of intensive preparations in Morocco under Head Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.