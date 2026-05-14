Black Star Experience coordinates Ghana Month in Ethiopia to strengthen Pan-African tourism, culture and business connections

A vibrant and culturally immersive Tourism Trade Show has been successfully held in Ethiopia as part of the official launch of Ghana Month at the renowned Kuriftu African Village, bringing together tourism stakeholders, cultural enthusiasts, business leaders, creatives, and members of the diplomatic community in a celebration of African unity and collaboration.

The initiative was organized by Bridge54, a Pan-African cultural and diplomacy platform committed to reconnecting African nations through tourism, culture, trade, and investment opportunities.

The event was coordinated by the The Black Star Experience Secretariat under the leadership of Rex Owusu Marfo.

The launch marked an important cultural and economic exchange between Ghana and Ethiopia, highlighting the shared values, heritage, and aspirations of the African continent.

Guests were treated to an authentic Ghanaian experience through carefully curated showcases of Ghana’s rich traditions, creativity, and hospitality.

Attendees experienced live Kente weaving demonstrations, authentic Ghanaian Shea Butter exhibitions, chocolate tasting sessions, traditional Ghanaian cuisine and drinks, GTP fabric displays, and a showcase of indigenous craftsmanship that reflected the beauty and ingenuity of Ghanaian artisans.

The event also served as a platform for strengthening meaningful Ethiopian-Ghanaian partnerships in tourism, business, investment, arts, and cultural exchange.

Through music, food, fashion, and storytelling, the initiative reinforced the importance of intra-African collaboration and people-to-people connections.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, organizers emphasized that the Ghana Month activation goes beyond cultural exhibition and represents a broader vision of building bridges across Africa through shared identity, economic cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.

The celebration forms part of ongoing efforts to position Africa as a connected destination for tourism, trade, and cultural engagement while encouraging Africans to explore, invest in, and celebrate one another.

The significance of initiatives such as this lies at the very heart of The Black Star Experience Secretariat vision, using culture, tourism, arts, and creative engagement as powerful tools to reconnect Africa with itself and the world.

By creating platforms that promote authentic African experiences and foster cross-border partnerships, the Black Star Experience continues to position Ghana as a leading hub for Pan-African collaboration, cultural diplomacy, tourism growth, and creative economy development across the continent.

One of the major highlights of the event was the commitment by Tadiwos G. Belete, CEO of Kuriftu Resorts, to establish a dedicated shop in Ethiopia to market Ghanaian products. The move is expected to significantly expand visibility and commercial opportunities for Ghanaian brands within the Ethiopian market.

Discussions during the event also revealed plans for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ghana Tourism Authority and their Ethiopian counterparts to strengthen tourism cooperation and jointly market both destinations.

Stakeholders emphasised the enormous opportunities presented by Ethiopia’s vast market size and strategic accessibility, particularly with Ethiopian Airlines currently operating flights from Accra three times daily.

The announcement that, from 25th May, Africans will be able to travel to Ghana visa-free was received with excitement by participants, who described it as a major step toward strengthening cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Ethiopia, while advancing broader Pan-African integration.

As part of efforts to sustain cultural awareness throughout the month of May, Ghanaian chefs will remain in Ethiopia to promote Ghanaian cuisine and culinary experiences.

In addition, GTP Textiles announced plans to enter the Ethiopian market by designing fabrics tailored specifically to Ethiopian tastes and preferences. Ghanaian fashion brands also participated in the showcase, with collections modelled by Ethiopian models in a powerful display of cultural exchange and creative collaboration.

The event attracted high-profile participation including Ghana’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, His Excellency Robert Afriyie and his Deputy, representatives from United Nations Permanent Missions, and the Kenyan Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Sister agencies including the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Ghana Tourism Authority also participated alongside six Ghanaian SMEs, including a Kente weaver, 57 Chocolate, a handmade chocolate company, Skin Gourmet, a Shea Butter company, and several fashion houses.

Panel discussions during the event encouraged both countries to deepen investment partnerships, particularly within Ghana’s mining sector, tourism industry, and creative economy.

Organizers noted that the success of the initiative demonstrates the immense opportunities that exist when African nations intentionally collaborate through culture, tourism, trade, and diplomacy.

The event is expected to grow even bigger as Ghana prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary next year, with projected benefits for tourism operators, investors, creatives, and Medium to Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) across both countries.