Young Parliamentarian’s Forum Visit Ashaiman Municipality

The Young Parliamentarian’s Forum, as part of its project to tour all 276 constituencies in Ghana, began its first visit to the Ashaiman ghetto.

The purpose of the visit was to educate and sensitize the youth particularly those in the ghettos on mental health and the devastating effects of opioid addiction, as well as to explore how best the team can support them.

The President of the Forum, Jocelyn Quarshie, together with the Vice President, Hon. Davis Ansah Opoku, said the visit was not just an educational outreach but a step towards real change.

They stressed the importance of connecting directly with the youth to understand their struggles and find practical solutions.

Madam Jocelyn encouraged the young people to stay away from drugs, noting that drug abuse only leads to destruction. “It’s time to take charge of your future and make better choices,” she advised.

Deputy Clinical Psychologist to Parliament, Mrs. Patricia Benson Gaskin touched on the effects of drug abuse and outlined available support mechanisms.

Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, Freeman Tsekpo commended the team for the initiative they have undertaken and appreciated their decision to engage with the youth in the ghettos.

He expressed excitement about the team’s willingness to descend to the level of the “ghetto boys” to interact with them. “We are excited that the team is willing to help create opportunities for these young people to earn a living and find meaningful work,” he said.