Over 200 young professionals undergo mentorship in STEM
More than 200 young professionals and students from various disciplines have participated in the Africa Student and Young Professionals Congress (ASYPC) held at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.
The three-day event, which was organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Region 8, Ghana Section, was aimed at providing professional mentorship and training to empower students and young professionals through interactive sessions on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
It was held on the theme, “Empowering Africa’s Future Leaders through STEM,” with participating students drawn from tertiary institutions such as the University of Ghana, Ghana Technology University College, Ashesi University, UPSA, Academic City University, Wisconsin University, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
The students were mentored by international experts from the United States of America (USA), Europe, and Nigeria.
Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, said STEM had been a beacon of technological advancement and professionalism.
According to him, nations that prioritise STEM were at the forefront of innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.
“By engaging students in the real-world problem-solving, we are equipping them with the skills to develop local solutions that protect our digital ecosystem, enhance trust in technology and promote inclusive growth,” he opined.
“In Ghana, we are committed to building a resilient and inclusive digital economy through strategic investment in digital infrastructure, e-governance, Financial Technology (FINTECH) innovation and Information Communication Technology (ICT) innovation.
“We are building a digital education and ensuring that every Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age,” Mr Sukparu said.
The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 2025 IEEE, Professor Kathleen Kramer, said that IEEE membership presented an opportunity for career advancement in diverse ways.
In addition, she said that STEM was not only crucial to solving today’s societal challenges but also preparing for future societal challenges.
For his part, IEEE Membership Geographic Activities Vice President, Dr Antonio Luque, said IEEE mission was to foster technology advancement for the benefit of humanity.
He disclosed that the IEEE was able to organise events globally at the same time despite its high number of membership and volunteers.
“We have almost 500,000 members all over the world with 11,000 members in Africa,” Dr Luque said.
The Chairperson for the event, Mr Maxwell Darko Addison, described it as a breakthrough with resounding success, while emphasising the importance of the soft skills acquired by the participants and the positive impact such skills would have on their professional journey.
The IEEE Ghana Section Chairperson, Mr Mensah Satti, in his closing remarks, expressed his appreciation to the collaboration and networking among participants that fostered connections across countries and continents.
He urged IEEE members to continue learning from one another and highlight Africa’s growing influence in STEM.
Awards were also given to the committee that organised the event.
BY BENJAMIN ARCTON TETTEY
