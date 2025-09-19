Over 200 young professionals undergo mentorship in STEM

More than 200 young professionals and students from various disciplines have participated in the Africa Student and Young Profes­sionals Congress (ASYPC) held at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

The three-day event, which was organised by the Institute of Elec­trical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Region 8, Ghana Section, was aimed at providing profes­sional mentorship and training to empower students and young professionals through interactive sessions on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

It was held on the theme, “Em­powering Africa’s Future Leaders through STEM,” with participat­ing students drawn from tertiary institutions such as the University of Ghana, Ghana Technology University College, Ashesi Univer­sity, UPSA, Academic City Univer­sity, Wisconsin University, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The students were mentored by international experts from the United States of America (USA), Europe, and Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Communi­cation, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, said STEM had been a beacon of technological advance­ment and professionalism.

According to him, nations that prioritise STEM were at the forefront of innovation, economic growth, and sustainable develop­ment.

“By engaging students in the real-world problem-solving, we are equipping them with the skills to develop local solutions that pro­tect our digital ecosystem, enhance trust in technology and promote inclusive growth,” he opined.

“In Ghana, we are committed to building a resilient and inclusive digital economy through strategic investment in digital infrastruc­ture, e-governance, Financial Technology (FINTECH) innova­tion and Information Communi­cation Technology (ICT) innova­tion.

“We are building a digital education and ensuring that every Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age,” Mr Sukparu said.

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 2025 IEEE, Professor Kathleen Kramer, said that IEEE mem­bership presented an opportunity for career advancement in diverse ways.

In addition, she said that STEM was not only crucial to solving today’s societal challenges but also preparing for future societal challenges.

For his part, IEEE Member­ship Geographic Activities Vice President, Dr Antonio Luque, said IEEE mission was to foster technology advancement for the benefit of humanity.

He disclosed that the IEEE was able to organise events globally at the same time despite its high number of membership and volunteers.

“We have almost 500,000 mem­bers all over the world with 11,000 members in Africa,” Dr Luque said.

The Chairperson for the event, Mr Maxwell Darko Addison, de­scribed it as a breakthrough with resounding success, while empha­sising the importance of the soft skills acquired by the participants and the positive impact such skills would have on their professional journey.

The IEEE Ghana Section Chairperson, Mr Mensah Satti, in his closing remarks, expressed his appreciation to the collaboration and networking among partici­pants that fostered connections across countries and continents.

He urged IEEE members to continue learning from one anoth­er and highlight Africa’s growing influence in STEM.

Awards were also given to the committee that organised the event.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON TETTEY

