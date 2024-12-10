Youth invade, loot offices at Ayawaso

Some angry youth, sus­pected to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), invaded offices of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, in the Greater Accra Region, on Monday,

The youth reportedly ran­sacked the National Disaster Man­agement Organisation (NADMO) offices, and looted items such as laptops, caused disruption and destroyed photos of the president at the office.

Joy News gathered that the situation escalated when the invaders insisted that staff at the offices should vacate the facility and hand over keys to them.

“We contacted the police, and when they arrived, they were able to identify one individual from the group. However, we still don’t know who he is,” a staff of NADMO told Joy News.

“For example, the finance office was clearly looted, although we can’t say for certain what was taken, we know that some desktop computers and air conditioners were stolen,” the staff alleged.

The agricultural office was also broken into, but no items were taken from there, but electronics, concrete mixer, wheelbarrows, and two motorbikes were taken.

Two motorbikes intended for a government project, were also stolen and when they asked for the keys to the pickups and we couldn’t provide them, they left without the vehicles,” the staff said.

Though the identities of the attackers remain unclear, the staff mentioned that some residents of the local community recognised them as youth from the area.

As the investigation into the incident continued, local authori­ties were working to identify those responsible for the attack on the NADMO office.

In a related electoral case, some angry youth stormed the Kaneshie terminal of the Metro Mass Transit and attempted to tow a pick-up vehicle, but they were stopped. —Myjoyonline.com