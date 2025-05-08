10-member taskforce for new national airline inaugurated

A 10-member task­force entrusted with the respon­sibility of the re-establishment of a national air­line has been inaugurated in Accra.

The taskforce, chaired by Mr Charles Asare, is to among other things finalise the business model and operational framework for the national airline; coordinate en­gagements with potential strategic and technical partners and oversee regulatory compliance and certifi­cation processes.

It is also to facilitate the initial operational arrangements, includ­ing staffing, fleet acquisition and route planning, as well as provide periodic reports and recommenda­tions to the office of the President through the Ministry of Trans­port.

Other members of the task­force are Mr Twumasi A. Selby,

Vice Chairman, Mrs Yvonne Opare, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Mr Ellis Hugh-Tamakloe, Mr Benjamin Ahlijah, Madam Patricia Bonsu, Reverend Stephen Arthur, Mr Daniel Acquah and Mr Eric tetteh-Addison, Secretary to the taskforce.

Inaugurating the taskforce at the boardroom of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra yes­terday, the Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, said the re-establishment of a national airline constituted a key compo­nent of the national development agenda.

He said the desire to see a national airline flying the flag of Ghana high again was also in ful­filment of a promise made to the good people of the country during his maiden State-of-the-Nations (SONA) address.

Mr Nikpe said the establishment of the national airline also formed part of government’s policy of making the country the aviation hub of West Africa.

This, he explained, was neces­sary because it would offer the nation the opportunity to take advantage of the many potential benefits presented by the aviation industry.

“The establishment of a nation­al airline is part of government policy to make Ghana the aviation hub of West Africa and take advantage of the many potential benefits it presents to fulfil its national socio-economic develop­ment agenda,” he emphasised.

Furthermore, the Minister explained that the re-establish­ment of a national airline would enhance the country’s brand po­sition as the “Gateway to Africa”; support economic development of the country from a lower middle-income country to a higher middle income; facilitate the de­velopment of the tourism industry and provide a sense of national

pride and self-esteem, as well as provide employment opportunities for many qualified nationals in the aviation industry.

He said one of the policy objec­tives of the Ministry of Transport and for that matter government was to establish the country not only as the aviation hub, but also the transport hub within the sub-region.

“The hub concept, therefore, requires that we strategically posi­tion the aviation industry through the establishment of a home based airline and equip our air­ports with state of the art facilities and provide quality operations and services to make it the preferred point of origin and destination for both scheduled and non-scheduled flights,” he said.

The Chairman of the taskforce, Mr Asare, on his part pledged to ensure that the President’s vision of flying once again the national flag and pride was realised.

He noted that with the array of expertise and experiences of members of the taskforce, mem­bers were ready to work to deliver a more workable model for the country.

