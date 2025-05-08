11 galamseyers arrested at Teleku-Bokazo

The Ellembelle District Police Command in collaboration with anti-galamsey task force, have ar­rested 11 persons for engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, at Mile 3, near Teleku-Bokazo, Western Region.

The suspects, two Chinese, and 9 Ghanaians, who posed as national security operatives, were grabbed during a swoop by the police and taskforce, set up by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle.

It formed part of the national campaign against illegal mining, led by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel ArmahKo Buah.

According to Mr Joseph Agyekum, the DCE, “our district will be a hub for responsible mining and a no-go area for galamseyers. …We will move according to our pace, but assiduously, to curb this 8-year menace without pressure or influ­ence from any quarters.”

Mr Agyekum said the operation demonstrated the district‘s commitment to enforcing regulations on land use, and protecting the environment.

He said the arrest sent a strong mes­sage to those involved in illegal mining that they would not be spared when caught.

According to Mr Agyekum, the District Assembly would continue to work with the security agencies to ensure compliance with mining regulations, and to protect the environment from destruc­tion.

The police and taskforce seized four excavators, and rifles from the illegal mining site. —GNA