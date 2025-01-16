1,242 students graduate at 3rd congregation of UniMAC

A total of 1,242 stu­dents were conferred with diploma and undergraduate certificates at the 3rd Congregation of the University of Media, Art and Communication (UniMAC) held at the main campus at Dzor­wulu is Accra.

The graduands, comprised 73 from the Institute of Flim and Television (IFT), 142 from the In­stitute of Languages (IL) and 1,027 from the Institute of Journalism.

In all 355 males representing 27 per cent and 887 females graduated at the event.

Out of the number of students who graduated, 112 obtained first class honours; 652, second class upper; 399 , second class lower; 65 , third class with 14 obtaining passes at the undergraduate level.

Additionally, 10 graduating students obtained distinction, while 203 and 111 students obtained credit and pass in Diploma in Communication Studies.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC, Pro­fessor Eric Opoku Mensah, noted that the university’s future was both ambitious and far-reaching.

He said management was un­wavering and focused on creating a dynamic and innovative institution that served as a beacon of excel­lence in higher education.

Professor Opoku-Mensah also stressed the importance of robust governance frameworks to guide the university’s operations saying that “Efforts are already underway to formalise and update policies that align with regulations from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and recent approvals by the Governing Coun­cil for new policies which are ex­pected to provide a clear roadmap for UniMAC’s growth, ensuring transparency, accountability, and strong leadership.

He said that the university would continue to build on its research capabilities in areas such as media ethics, communication strategies, and the creative industries.

“Our research must go beyond theory; it must address real-world problems,” he said.

He also outlined plans for extensive infrastructural develop­ment. Recognising that UniMAC’s growth requires adequate facilities and the university will prioritise the construction of new lecture halls, libraries, and hostels to accom­modate the expanding student population.

The council chair, Emeritus Prof. Kwesi Yankah, congratulated the graduates for their hard work and perseverance throughout their stay in the university.

He encouraged graduates not to underestimate the power of giving back to society.

“Remember that mentorship and volunteering are powerful way to give back to society and influence the next generation,” he said.

The former Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, also urged the graduates to embrace new oppor­tunities and strive to make a differ­ence by upholding professionalism and adhering to ethical standards.

