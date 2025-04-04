Take action on regional, district boundary issues – Paramount Chief of Yilo Krobo

The Paramount Chief of Yilo Krobo and President of the Yilo Krobo Tra­ditional Council, Okpleme Nuer Annorbaa Sasraku II, has called for urgent action to address regional and district boundary issues in Ghana.

He explained that regional and district boundaries have become a major concern for traditional au­thorities, and urged stakeholders to collaborate in finding sustainable solutions to this problem.

Okpleme Sasraku II made the call at the annual general meet­ing and seminar of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LISAG) in Accra on Wednesday, which highlighted the importance of collaboration, innovation, and unity in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the surveying profession in Ghana

It also provided a platform for key stakeholders to discuss practi­cal solutions for boundary-related issues, ensuring that communities benefit from improved governance, planning, and sustainable develop­ment.

Okpleme Sasraku II also emphasised that LISAG should work with the government to help resolve boundary issues effectively, stating that all relevant government ministries, departments, and agen­cies should take decisive action by implementing the recommenda­tions outlined in the 2021 technical report on district boundary issues.

He further pointed out that the report builds on the earlier 2012 District Peace Report, and pro­vides a clear roadmap for resolving longstanding territorial disputes.

“The time for action is now. We cannot allow boundary disputes to hinder our development and create unnecessary tensions among our people. I urge LISAG and all rel­evant authorities to work towards a lasting solution by implementing the recommendations in the 2021 technical report,” he stated

Okpleme Sasraku II indictaed that LISAG should adopt innova­tive approaches, foster collabora­tion, and promote sustainability in their work, stressing that effective land use planning and dispute res­olution could help create vibrant, economically strong, and livable communities.

On his part, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, reaffirmed the govern­ment’s commitment to addressing these challenges.

He underscored the need for precise mapping and proactive measures to eliminate disas­ter-prone areas, including flood zones and high-risk regions, by leveraging elevation profiles and integrated disaster management strategies.

“The role of licensed surveyors is crucial in land use plan­ning, urban de­velopment, and environmental assessment. I encourage LIS­AG to explore economic opportunities and technolog­ical innova­tions that will enhance their work and contribute to national development,” Minister Ibra­him said.

The President of LISAG, Mr Samuel Larbi Darko, underscored the critical role licensed surveyors play in shaping the environment and driving sustainable develop­ment.

“The work we do as licensed surveyors is fundamental to nation­al development. Our expertise in mapping, land use planning, and infrastructure development im­pacts every sector of the economy. It is essential that we remain united in upholding our shared values and advancing our profession,” he stated.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN