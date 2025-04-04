Take action on regional, district boundary issues – Paramount Chief of Yilo Krobo
The Paramount Chief of Yilo Krobo and President of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Council, Okpleme Nuer Annorbaa Sasraku II, has called for urgent action to address regional and district boundary issues in Ghana.
He explained that regional and district boundaries have become a major concern for traditional authorities, and urged stakeholders to collaborate in finding sustainable solutions to this problem.
Okpleme Sasraku II made the call at the annual general meeting and seminar of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LISAG) in Accra on Wednesday, which highlighted the importance of collaboration, innovation, and unity in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the surveying profession in Ghana
It also provided a platform for key stakeholders to discuss practical solutions for boundary-related issues, ensuring that communities benefit from improved governance, planning, and sustainable development.
Okpleme Sasraku II also emphasised that LISAG should work with the government to help resolve boundary issues effectively, stating that all relevant government ministries, departments, and agencies should take decisive action by implementing the recommendations outlined in the 2021 technical report on district boundary issues.
He further pointed out that the report builds on the earlier 2012 District Peace Report, and provides a clear roadmap for resolving longstanding territorial disputes.
“The time for action is now. We cannot allow boundary disputes to hinder our development and create unnecessary tensions among our people. I urge LISAG and all relevant authorities to work towards a lasting solution by implementing the recommendations in the 2021 technical report,” he stated
Okpleme Sasraku II indictaed that LISAG should adopt innovative approaches, foster collaboration, and promote sustainability in their work, stressing that effective land use planning and dispute resolution could help create vibrant, economically strong, and livable communities.
On his part, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges.
He underscored the need for precise mapping and proactive measures to eliminate disaster-prone areas, including flood zones and high-risk regions, by leveraging elevation profiles and integrated disaster management strategies.
“The role of licensed surveyors is crucial in land use planning, urban development, and environmental assessment. I encourage LISAG to explore economic opportunities and technological innovations that will enhance their work and contribute to national development,” Minister Ibrahim said.
The President of LISAG, Mr Samuel Larbi Darko, underscored the critical role licensed surveyors play in shaping the environment and driving sustainable development.
“The work we do as licensed surveyors is fundamental to national development. Our expertise in mapping, land use planning, and infrastructure development impacts every sector of the economy. It is essential that we remain united in upholding our shared values and advancing our profession,” he stated.
