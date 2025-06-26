15 persons arrested for illegal mining activities at Manso Adubia

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested fifteen (15) persons, in a special intelligence-led operation at Watreso and Preacher Krom, at Manso Adubia.

During the operation, fifteen suspects actively engaging in illegal mining activities were arrested.

The suspects are, Tahiru Ibrahim (24), Shaibu Idrissu, (23), Boateng Emmanuel (27), Jamon Kwaku Samuel (21), Yaro Patrick (29), Kofi Boakye (21), Gubong Mathew (45), Fatawu Zackari Seidu (26), Abdul Malik Seidu (22), Dauda Tahiru (23), Sampson Grace (21), Boolangkpuo Freda (24), Arima Hagar (26), Kwarteng Vasco (30), Kwame Adutwum (24).

Two (2) excavator control boards, two (2) automatic pump-action guns, two (2) Musler 12 firearms, fifty-nine (59) BB cartridges, three (3) AA cartridges, one (1) water pumping machine two (2) power generators, one (1) vulcanizing machine, and one (1) Apsonic motorbike were seized from the site.

All suspects are currently in custody assisting the investigation, while the retrieved exhibits have been retained.